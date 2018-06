Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – The St. Charles Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting of a man in the 500 block of Bainbridge Street near North Fifth Street. Police say the shooting happened around 8:15 pm on the front porch of a residence.

Captain Mike Akers with the St. Charles Police Department tells Fox 2 that 2 persons of interest are in custody for questioning.

An investigation is ongoing.