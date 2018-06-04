× Woman charged with stabbing 2 Alton residents

ALTON, IL – An Alton woman has been charged with stabbing 2 Alton residents Sunday. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 62-year-old Lettie B. Rosenthall with attempted 1st-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

The incident occurred Sunday around 5:15 pm in the 800 block of Ridge Street. Police say Rosenthall attacked and stabbed a 40-year-old male and a 48-year-old female with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Both victims were transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrest on East 14th Street around 9:45 pm without incident.

Rosenthall is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.