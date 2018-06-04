Two dead after renovation accident on Washington Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two people died Monday after falling down an elevator shaft while doing renovations on a building on Washington Avenue.

St. Louis police, firefighters, and EMS responded to the old International Shoe Building, located in the 1500 block of Washington Avene just before 11 a.m.

According to St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, the workers were in a lift box cutting cables when, for reasons unknown, the cable holding the lift box snapped.

OHSA is responding to investigate the incident, Edwards said. The subcontractor had obtained a permit from the city to perform internal demolition work on the building.

The 160,000 square-foot International Shoe Building was constructed in 1909 and designed by Union Station architect Theodore Link.

The renovations were being done to convert the building into a 142-room hotel.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video