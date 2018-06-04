Shiloh police investigating early morning home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHILOH, Ill. - Police are investigating a home invasion in Shiloh Illinois that happened on Monday, June 2.

The incident happened around 1:29a.m. in the 2000 block of Blue Springs Court.

According to police, the suspect entered the home without permission pointed a gun at the couple and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0” and 200 pounds wearing glasses, and a mask over his face.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen headed towards Cedarwood Trail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.