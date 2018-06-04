Renovated and expanded Gateway Arch Museum set to reopen July 3rd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Samantha Fisher has had a hands-on history with Gateway Arch.

“People of St. Louis love it so much and want to learn more about its history and they have people like me whose grandfather was involved in the building of the arch,” says Samantha Fisher, Director Communications Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “So, when they come to this gallery they`ll see the other models that could have been the monument and understand why ours is the best.”

For 50 years the stainless-steel monument on the riverfront has been a part of many St. Louis memories.

Now the museum underneath Eero Saarinen's dream is getting set for its grand opening July 3rd.

The free museum is telling the many stories from St. Louis and American history.

“We always wanted that first welcoming experience to just be the best one possible,” says

Eric Moraczewski, Executive Director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “I think everyone walks in here and their first sentiment out of their mouth is wow.”

The buffalo is back as well as the statue of Thomas Jefferson. But there are many new parts never before seen, and some uncovered during the excavation for the expanded museum.

“This is our pirogue,” says Fisher. “This is one of the first great photo opportunities in the museum. So, you can sit here in the museum and imagine what it would have been like to sail one of the first interstate highways the Missouri River.”

Look for tactile experiences that let all touch and feel a part of this city's history come to life.

“We grew the museum space by about 50 percent,” says Moraczewski.

“But we really ask people to come in and look at history from a fresh perspective and consider all the people who were impacted on this journey westward,” says Fisher.