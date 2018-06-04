× Police identify man killed in I-64 shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are still investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 over the weekend that left an East St. Louis man dead.

According to police, the shooting took place Saturday, June 2, just before 2:40 p.m. on westbound I-64 at Clayton Avenue.

Police found the victim, identified as 29-year-old French Eric Nelson, in the driver’s seat of a red Mercedes Benz SUV with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.