Homicide detectives called to Bevo Mill neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police say a fatal shooting on the 4300 block of Wallace appears to be a justified shooting. Investigators responded at approximately 9:45 pm Monday for a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a male had been shot and killed.

“Further investigation showed that he had apparently tried to enter a residence forcefully through a window and one of the occupants in the building appears to have shot him,” said Capt. Steven Mueller, St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

He said the case will be turned over to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for further review.

“We’ll have to dig down into the fact to see for sure,” said Mueller.

He said it appears the shooter was in a domestic relationship with a female living in the home he was trying to enter. Miller said it appears the woman living in the area had an order of protection against the man who was shot. The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Police say person shot on Wallace appears to have been someone trying to unlawful enter home. Initial police determination is that shooting was justified. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/e3IxNOo76d — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) June 5, 2018

Homicide detectives on scene for a male who was shot and killed. Body found on alley on Wallace about a block away from Morganford. pic.twitter.com/MGKKiV1LdF — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) June 5, 2018