Beyond Housing opens coffee shop in Pagedale

PAGEDALE, MO – A new coffee shop in north St. Louis County hopes to fulfill a community one cup at a time.

"24-1 Coffee House Cafe" opened for business Monday on Page Avenue near Kingsland Avenue.

It’s a business that residents in the 24 municipalities that make up the Normandy School District identified as a need in the community and the non-profit, Beyond Housing helped plant the seed to make the area a better place to live.

According to Chris Kreymeyer, President, and CEO of Beyond Housing, there was no coffee shop or place like it to gather nearby. Now people can grab a coffee, a hot breakfast with fresh fruit and even a healthy lunch with things like salads and salmon to choose from. It is owned by the 24-1 Land Trust which is part of the Beyond Housing organization.

Besides the coffee shop, Beyond Housing has already helped to bring a grocery store, movie theatre, bank, and health center as well as 150 new homes to the area.

“We think this is a bit of a bright spot,” said Chris Kreymeyer. “This is, wow, look what`s happening in a place we didn`t think things can happen and how do we lift this up and say, yeah we have some exciting things happening in St. Louis and had we build on it everyone wants our region to be better and healthier and stronger,” he said.

Since Beyond Housing started in 2008, Kreymeyer said the community has seen success in not just developments and job opportunities but also its schools! More kids graduating and going on to college. Beyond Housing is already working on the next development. It hopes to have financing secured in the next 6 months to build a sit-down restaurant where people can treat themselves to a nice dinner. They hope to open it within the next 18 months and then look into starting up an ice cream shop.