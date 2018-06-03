× Three separate shootings in St. Louis Saturday into early Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS – There have been multiple shootings again Saturday into early Sunday morning that police are continuing to investigate.

At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a 50-year-old male was shot in the side and arm at S. Broadway and Filmore. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene. He is listed as critical and unstable but death is not imminent.

Sunday at 12:30 a.m., a male victim of a shooting was located in his vehicle at 13th and Washington. He was conscious and breathing. The shooting occurred somewhere on O’Fallon Place.

At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, a man arrived at Barnes hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the knee. The shooting took place at Russell and Menard. This is the second shooting at this Soulard location within a week. On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, a longtime bartender, John Keene, who worked at the Bastille in Soulard was found fatally shot.