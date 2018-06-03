St. Louisans walk 31 miles to help those with Multiple Sclerosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 100 people walked 31 miles through the city of St. Louis and its surrounding communities in support of the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.

Together, they are expected to raise more than $230,000. The annual event, Challenge Walk MS: St. Louis, raised $205,000 from more than 100 walkers in 2017, which helped to fund cutting-edge research to stop disease progression, restore lost function and end MS forever, as well as provide programs and services that enable those with MS live their best lives.

“A little sore, a little tired but still completely dedicated to this cause, the smiling faces that cross the finish line every year are a true testament to the commitment of the people who walk,” said Jenna Neher, Chapter President of the National MS Society. “We’re continuously inspired by their resilience and exceedingly grateful for their support and the strides it enables us to make in the fight against MS.”