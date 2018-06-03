Maine woman charged after car drives onto ball field, kills man, police say

A woman drove a car onto a youth baseball field in Maine on Friday night, scattering players and bystanders before striking and killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.

Carol Sharrow, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter after police said her car came through the main gate of Goodall Park in Sanford, Maine.

“Bystanders and ballplayers scattered to avoid the vehicle as it drove erratically on the ballfield,” police said. “The vehicle struck a closed gate and then sped toward the open main gate. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was near the main gate, and then sped from the scene.”

The pedestrian, Douglas Parkhurst of Sanford, died on his way to the hospital, police said.

Sharrow is being held in the York County Jail.

CNN made efforts to contact an attorney for Sharrow, but was unsuccessful.

Police did not provide a motive in the incident.

Bystander video showed a maroon sedan driving across home plate and up the third base line. A second video showed a small group of people standing over a person lying on what looks like a parking lot. It’s not clear whether that person is Parkhurst.

The Sanford Maine Little League posted this statement on its Facebook page:

“As you are all aware by now our baseball community was struck by tragedy tonight. We want to share our heartfelt gratitude that physically all of the players from Babe Ruth and Little League are safe and our deep sorrow to the family of the brave man that gave his life tonight protecting others.

“Two of our Minor Boy teams that witnessed this event tonight will play a doubleheader tomorrow morning at LL Park starting at 9am. We encourage any community members that can make it, players to come with their jerseys on, to come support these 8,9&10 years olds. Let’s come together to show community pride and help these boys feel safe to return to their beloved field.”

Sanford is a town of about 20,000 people located 45 miles southeast of Portland, Maine.