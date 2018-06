Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City homicide detectives have been call to a fatal shooting on westbound I-64 at Clayton Avenue. The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old male was found in the driver's seat of a SUV with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation is ongoing.

Appears as though I-64 just opened back up past the Grand exit after police investigate a shooting on the highway. @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/DejBaLrC5e — Michelle Madaras (@MadarasFox2) June 2, 2018