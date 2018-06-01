Summer Food Program kicks off June 1 in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County summer food program begins June 1. Children in need will be able to get breakfast and lunch at participating churches, day camps, and community centers.

Officials want to make sure children have access to meals with school being out for summer break. They plan to provide 2500 meals per day free of charge for students 18 and under.

The program will run from June 1-August. St. Louis City begins its summer food program on June 4.

For more information visit: https://www.stlouisco.com/summermeals