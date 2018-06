Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Mo- The annual Horseradish Festival is a chance for families to get out of the house, spend time with one another and enjoy a nice day outside.

Collinsville will host its annual International Horseradish Festival over the weekend. Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2. The festival beings at 10a.m. and runs through 10p.m.

For more information visit internationalhorseradishfestival.com