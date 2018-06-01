Dogtown dealership targeted by thieves twice in one week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thieves stole parts from a Dogtown dealership twice in one week.

Nu-Way Auto Sales has been in business at Tamm Avenue and Manchester for 22 years. Owner Khaldon Saffaf said they have had some wheels stolen over that time, but this week they had thieves busting into cars to steal the hoods off of them.

Early Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., three men walked onto the parking lot of Nu-Way Auto Sales. They stole four new tires off a Mustang and then moved to a different Mustang. There they broke the driver side window, popped the hood, disconnected the battery to stop the alarm and then went for the hood and two fenders.

While they were working on getting the parts a customer came by to drop off a payment. He spotted the thieves and called the police.

Saffaf said the thieves ran but then came back to finish the job after police left, and they weren’t done there.

The three men hit the store again early Friday morning. They stole another Mustang hood by breaking the window and damaging another car in the process.

Saffaf said in those two days the thieves put a big hit on a family business. He said he has cameras inside and outside, but it didn’t seem to deter the thieves who didn’t even bother to cover their faces.

Saffaf said he hopes someone recognizes the suspects and calls police.