Companies behind ‘Jersey Shore’ to produce new reality show from Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - A little bit of the Atlantic coast is coming to southwest Missouri, as the makers of the MTV reality show “Jersey Shore” are casting their net in Party Cove.

Missourians made their way to the Lake of the Ozarks Friday for the annual Lake Race. Multi-million-dollar boats from across the country set up along the Bagnell Dam strip for a street party. That brings tourism and dollars to town.

But beyond the big boats and engines, there's a buzz about town. That’s because Doron Ofir Casting and 495 Productions—the companies behind “Jersey Shore” and “Flora Bama” reality shows—are taping a new series this summer centered around Party Cove.

While casting is currently looking for 20-somethings and their best assets, it remains to be seen if the new reality series will help transform the lake for better or for worse.

Local businesses will take anyone wanting to get to the lake for the weekend.