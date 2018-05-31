× Tornado Watch issued for Thursday afternoon & evening

A Severe Tornado Watch has been issued for southern portions of the FOX 2 viewing area and is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. The Tornado Watch does not include St. Louis County or St. Louis City.

Strong storms rolled through Thursday morning but sunshine returned and has helped to heat up and destabilize the atmosphere again. This watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop and potentially produce tornadoes. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail and damaging wind gusts will also be possible with these strong storms.