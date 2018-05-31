PICTURES: Todd Rundgren’s Utopia Tour 2018

After a 30+ year hiatus from recording and touring, the band Utopia, fronted by rock icon Todd Rundgren, returned to an enthusiastic crowd in St. Louis on May 9th at Peabody Opera House. Joined on stage by longtime members Kasim Sultan and John “Willie” Wilcox, Utopia performed songs from a vast catalog of music from their experimental progressive rock era of the 1970s through their power pop quartet era of the 1980s.