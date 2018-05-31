Parson being welcomed by legislators on both sides of the aisle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – By Friday evening, Missouri will have a new chief executive. After Governor Eric Greitens officially resigns at 5 p.m., Lt. Governor Mike Parson will be sworn in a half-hour later.

Events surrounding the change in power will not be open to the general public. Fox 2/KPLR 11 will be there with reporters and photographers to capture the historic event.

The governor’s spokesman said Greitens’ family was in the process of moving out of the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday afternoon. People could be seen carrying boxes outside the mansion.

The transition of power will begin Friday afternoon about a block down the street at the First Baptist Church, where Parson will take part in a prayer service.

Parson is an experienced legislator, a former sheriff, and an Army veteran. Members of both parties are welcoming Parson’s ascension to the governorship like a breath of fresh air.

“Although I would disagree with Mr. Parson on political issues or policy issues, I do believe he will serve with integrity and honesty,” said State Rep. Gina Mitten (D-Richmond Heights).

Greitens announced his resignation on Tuesday following criminal and legislative investigations concerning an affair with his former mistress and his campaign’s fundraising activities.

“I think transparency in government is very important to Missourians,” Mitten said. “To allow all Missourians to understand what got us to this point in our history.”

State Rep. Kathie Conway (R-St. Charles) said she believes Parson is up to handle the important task of restoring the state’s prestige.

“Mike Parson is going to the best thing to happen to the state,” she said. “If anyone can heal the damage done it’s going to be Mike Parson.”

Although Friday’s events are private, Parson’s office said it would announce a public reception at a later date.