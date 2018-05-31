Lake St. Louis police investigate possible pilfering of Pomeranian puppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A nine-week-old puppy is missing from a Lake St. Louis pet store and the police are asking the public to help find two women who may be dognappers.

The Pomeranian puppy, worth approximately $2,800, disappeared from a Petland store.

Police are looking to identify two women who could be seen on surveillance cameras playing with the puppy before the dog’s disappearance.

The store cautioned that the dog has a respiratory issue and has to be on medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the women or the puppy is asked to contact the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8028.