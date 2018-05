Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new reality show is set to film in the infamous Party Cove at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The companies behind the shows Jersey Shore and Party Down South are holding casting calls for interesting, summer vacationers that are 21 and older.

The casting company says they expect to film the series all around the lake of the Ozarks, including at some businesses, during July and August.

Here's your chance to be the next Snookie: www.partycove.com