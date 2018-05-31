× Elderly Florissant man reported missing

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Police said Richard Robinson was last seen walking on Hambletonian towards Halls Ferry Road. An exact time was not given.

Robinson was wearing blue jeans, a denim hat, a jean jacket, and a multi-colored beige and brown button-up shirt.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.