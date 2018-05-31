Community comes together for longtime bartender gunned down in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A fundraiser was held last night at Hamburger Mary`s downtown to help pay for Peyton's funeral expenses. There was a slideshow remembering Peyton and people also performed.

The performers donated their tips and 20% of all food and drink sales also went to Peyton's family.

Police said around 12:15 a.m. John Keene, 51, who goes by Peyton to friends, was found dead. Peyton worked as a bartender at the Bastille in the Soulard neighborhood. He was not working at the time of the shooting on Tuesday morning.

A police source tells our partners at The Post Dispatch that Peyton may have been the victim of a robbery and that his cell phone was taken.

It is reported that two robberies at gunpoint took place in Soulard just days before Peyton was murdered. In one of the robberies, the suspect tried to take a woman`s phone.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account.