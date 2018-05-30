× St. Louis mayor under fire for ‘thanking’ Greitens for service

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is under fire for a tweet following Governor Eric Greitens’ resignation.

Her message says: “I thank the governor for his service. I know this was a hard decision. My hope is that we get back to working for the people and doing the business of the state.”

That remark gratitude sparked outrage online. Krewson then took to Facebook and Twitter to say she intended her tweet to begin, “The healing needed from inexcusable, embarrassing and disgusting actions of Governor Eric Greitens. She added that her tweet was, “well-intended but missed the mark.”

This is the full message the Mayor posted to Facebook Wednesday morning:

“It is said that the road to hell is paved with good intention. Yesterday, I posted a tweet intended to begin the healing needed from inexcusable, embarrassing, and disgusting actions of Governor Eric Greitens. It was well intended but missed the mark!

I probably should have left civility at the door and said, thank goodness Governor Greitens got the message that violating the trust of his family, his supporters, his staff and the voters is inexcusable. I should have said, it’s about time and overdue.