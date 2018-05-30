× St. James home explosion under investigation

ST. JAMES, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal and State Highway Patrol are investigating an explosion at a home near St. James late Tuesday night.

The explosion occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the Rolling Hills subdivision, located about eight miles northeast of St. James.

Residents in the area described seeing a large flame in the sky from the property. Reports of the explosion came in from as far as Rolla.

A friend of the family who lives at the home said the owners were very upset and did not want to comment.

The St. James Fire Protection District said a large detached garage was destroyed and a house in the property was heavily damaged. The blast was so large, at least 10 homes in the subdivision had broken windows, walls bowed out, and foundations cracked; some were more heavily damaged.

Neighbors said the family was home at the time of the explosion, but no one was injured. However, they’re emotionally distraught over losing their home in the explosion.

Investigators have no word on what caused the explosion.