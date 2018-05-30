× SLU baseball player suspended following sexual assault accusation

ST. LOUIS – A Saint Louis University baseball player was suspended from the team Tuesday following an accusation of sexual assault.

The SLU Athletic Department confirmed the player’s suspension on Wednesday.

The assault is said to have occurred on January 12. The victim, a student, reported the incident to the school’s Title IX Office on January 26. Campus police began investigating the matter the next day.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained a letter from SLU’s Office of Student Responsibility and Community Standards—dated May 25—that recommended the player be expelled from school. The player appeared in games that evening and the following day.

The athletic department said the student has until Thursday to appeal the recommendation.

Also in January, three SLU basketball players were suspended and another expelled following an investigation into a sexual assault claim.

The investigation began in September 2017, when three women went to St. Louis University Hospital and reported they’d been sexually assaulted by members of the Billikens basketball team at an on-campus apartment. Two of the victims were students.

All four players left SLU over the investigation, but one basketball player has received permission to re-enroll at the university.