Republicans ready to assist in transfer of power from Greitens to Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican leaders in Jefferson City say they are ready to help with the transfer of power after Gov. Eric Greitens announced he will be resigning Friday at 5 p.m.

House Speaker Todd Richardson (R-Poplar Bluff) said the Republican leadership has met with Lt. Gov. Mike Parson and invited the soon-to-be governor to address Missouri lawmakers in the next couple of weeks.

“We are pleased that there is an open line of communication and our most important focus is making sure is that we help the lieutenant governor with a smooth transition of power,” Richardson said.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard (R-Joplin) said he shares similar views as Parson on issues such as job creation and training.

“It’s not a happy time. It’s not sad,” he said. “It’s a time we just need to move on and we’re going to help make that as easy as we can.”

The governor’s announced resignation came shortly after a judge ruled he must turn over certain campaign information to the special House committee that’s been investigating the governor.

That committee has canceled its meetings and so it’s not clear if the information will ever become public.