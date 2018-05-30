LGBTQ community holds benefit for man gunned down in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Members of the LGBTQ community came together Wednesday night to honor a bartender who was shot and killed outside a Soulard bar earlier this week. Police said around 12:15 a.m. John Keene, 51, who goes by Peyton to friends, was found dead.

On Wednesday dozens of people came together at Hamburger Mary's in downtown St. Louis for a fundraiser. The group helped raise money to pay for funeral expenses.

According to Fox 2's partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a police source said Peyton might have been the victim of a robbery, and said that his cell phone was taken. Two gunpoint robberies took place in the area just days before the deadly incident, one where the suspect tried to take a woman's cell phone.

Friends have set up a go fund me account where people can donate. They said another fundraiser is in the works and will likely take place Monday night at Bastille in Soulard.