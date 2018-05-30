× Kim Kardashian meets with Trump to discuss prison reform

Kim Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump and other officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” the President tweeted following the afternoon meeting, posting a picture alongside a stoic Kardashian West in the Oval Office.

Kardashian West, who wore a black suit with bright yellow stilettos, was spotted leaving the White House with a small entourage about an hour after she arrived.

She departed in a black Chevrolet SUV parked inside White House grounds, a surprising level of access and courtesy. VIP guests of the White House usually are required to walk through a gate to board their vehicles. Though she did not roll down her windows to greet a gaggle of cameras awaiting her departure, an aide in the front seat was seen recording the reporters on a phone.

During the White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn’t provide further details on who Kardashian West was meeting, only saying, “She is expected to be here at the White House. I can confirm she’ll be here. We’ll keep you posted on any meetings that take place and what those look like.”

The entrepreneur and reality television star has advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison. Earlier Wednesday, Kardashian West tweeted, “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you,” adding the prayer hands emoji.

Prison reform has been a key issue for Kushner. Earlier this month, the White House-backed First Step Act, which would expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement, was approved by the House Judiciary Committee.

Kardashian West said she supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but her husband, rapper Kanye West, has signaled his support for Trump.

In 2016, West met with the President-elect at Trump Tower in New York. And last month, after releasing a photograph wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, West released a song defending his praise of the President.

Kardashian West’s White House visit was earlier reported by Vanity Fair.

By Kevin Liptak, Maegan Vazquez and Betsy Klein, CNN