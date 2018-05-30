Governor’s defense team offered resignation for felony dismissal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dismissed the felony computer tampering charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, one day after the governor announced his resignation.

Gardner made a statement Wednesday morning but did not take questions from reporters.

Gardner’s spokesperson, Susan Ryan, said Greitens’ defense team reached out to Gardner on Saturday about the case. Ryan said the governor offered to resign if the tampering charge was dropped and the talks went from there.

However, one of Greitens’ attorneys, Jim Martin, tells a bit of a different story.

He conceded that the defense did reach out to Gardner for talks, but that dropping the charge was not the driving force behind the resignation.

Gardner said she believes that her office had the evidence to move forward with the case, but sometimes filing charges is not the right or just thing to do.

She also tells us this case was not a political witch hunt against Greitens but rather a search for the truth.

The move to dismiss the tampering charge does not impact the ongoing review of the initial invasion of privacy case against Greitens. That case is still being looked at by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker out of Kansas City.

Baker is the special prosecutor who was assigned to review the case by Judge Rex Burlison after it was dismissed earlier this month during jury selection.