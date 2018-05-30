Community leaders host anti-violence town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday night community leaders came together to discuss how to handle gun violence in the area. The town hall meeting was called “A Community Conversation on Gun Violence.”

“This is about St. Louis coming together and accepting the fact that we have a common crisis, gun violence, and seeing what everyone is doing and then looking at what else needs to be done,” said Better Family Life Vice President James Clark.

Panel members for the discussion included Congressman Lacy Clay and St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. Throughout the meeting pictures of homicide victims flashed up on the wall. The room was packed with standing room only and in the mix was 7-year-old Jeffrey Laney.

Laney became a viral sensation last year after his mom recorded him talking about gun violence. His mother said she started talking about this topic with her son after their relative was shot and killed.

Because of Laney's viral video to stop gun violence, rapper Pusha-T, started a college fund for the 7-year-old.

Clark hopes that after the town hall every family starts having that same conversation.