Stenger vetoes four County Council measures, but council seeks to override Tuesday

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will face off with the St. Louis County Council Tuesday morning after he vetoed four measures passed by the council.

The council approved spending $600,000 in raises for about 120 county jail employees including correction officers and medical employees. Many of these employees complained they were not included in the raises from the Proposition P tax approved by voters in 2017.

According to Stenger, he is in favor of raises but vetoed the bill because it wrongfully appropriates money from Prop P for the medical employees who fall under the health department and are not eligible to receive funds raised by the public safety tax.

Council members argue that clerical workers in the prosecuting attorney’s office got raises and many county employees who work with prisoners did not.

The county executive also vetoed a bill capping political contributions at $2,600. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stenger said while he supported contribution limits, “the Council’s proposal does not go far enough in that it fails to address wealthy, self-funding candidates who would simply seek to buy a public office.”

Stenger also vetoed a measure allowing the council to hire its own legal council when "the County Counselor and his office have a conflict of interest" when it comes to the state's open public records act.

In the past, members of Stenger's team have used the Sunshine Law to request information from the county council. According to council members, the conflict arises when they receive a Sunshine request from Stenger and need advice from the county counselor who reports to Stenger.

Finally, Stenger vetoed a measure asking voters to change the definition of the word “employment” to distinguish employees from independent contractors.

Tuesday’s meeting has been moved up to 10 a.m. because three of the four measures are proposed charter amendments which would need to be filed with the Board of Elections before 5 p.m.