St. Louis mom’s van and disabled child’s wheelchair stolen in carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On top of two jobs and going to school, losing an expensive wheelchair and her van is the last thing a St. Louis city mom needed to happen during this challenging time.

Keyera Turner is devastated after someone stole her 2006 Kia Sedona Monday morning.

“Just thinking about my car, it makes me cry,” Turner said. “That’s me and my children’s only means of transportation.”

Turner said her dad had her white minivan at the time and stopped at the intersection of Page and Belt to use the restroom.

That’s when police say someone struck her dad in the back of his head with an object and fled away with the minivan.

“People work hard for what they got and for somebody to just take it is ridiculous,” Turner said.

The thieves made off with not only Turner’s credit cards and mail.

More importantly, it had her son, Keyon’s, $6,000-dollar wheelchair in the back.

The 9-year-old has hydrocephalus, epilepsy, cerebral palsy.

“That’s his only means of transportation to and from school,” the mom said. “He only got a week left of school left and he’s not going to be able to finish that week out and then summer school and he won’t be able to do summer school if he doesn’t have a chair.”

With her son’s backup wheelchair out of service, it will cost roughly $50 per day to replace the automatic one temporarily.

Money Turner tells me she simply does not have right now.

“I’m a school bus driver, so I’m out of school for the summer,” Turner said. “As far as getting him a new chair before the new school year is impossible.”

While it would be nice to have the car and her belongings back, the mother says she is hoping someone could find it in their heart to return Keyon’s wheelchair so he can finish off the school year.

“I can replace everything else in due time,” the mom said. “I need my baby wheelchair right now.”

The public is encouraged to contact authorities if you see the minivan.