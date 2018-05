Battalion 6 reports: Abandoned two story frame dwelling. One adult rescued by members of T-13; transported urgently in critical condition. #Fire under control; companies overhauling and ventilating. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/jlUvhG0lQ6 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 30, 2018

ST. LOUIS – Around 8:30 pm Tuesday night St. Louis firefighters rescued a female squatter from a burning vacant 2-story house in north St. Louis. The fire department says the house is located in the 5600 block of Kennerly.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews are currently putting out hot spots and ventilating the building.

An investigation is underway.