Man found shot to death in the Soulard neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 51-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning outside a bar in the Soulard neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 12:15 a.m. on Russell Boulevard and Menard Street, just outside of Bastille.

Police found the victim, identified as John Keene, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness, Keene was an off-duty bartender at the bar.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.