Lt. Gov. Mike Parson ready to succeed Greitens as governor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson was on his farm in southwestern Missouri when he learned the news that Gov. Eric Greitens was resigning. Parson arrived in the Missouri Capitol shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday and spent nearly 2 hours in his office before leaving.

His office released a statement just before 7 p.m. Tuesday reading:

“With Governor Greitens’ decision to resign from office, he has put the best interests of our state and all Missourians at the forefront where they belong. This is a decision that will allow our state to heal and move forward from what has been a difficult time. This is an enormous responsibility serving as our state’s next governor, and I am ready to fulfill the duties of the office with honor and integrity, and with a steadfast commitment to making our great state even greater for the people we are entrusted to serve.”

Parson said he had not yet spoken with Greitens about the governor’s resignation.