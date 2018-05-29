× FBI warning Americans about router hacking malware

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is warning Americans about a Russian-backed malware capable of infecting the device that allows you to access the internet – your router.

This specific malware—given the name VPNFilter—targets routers and can potentially collect all information being passed through it and render your device inoperable. Routers typically do not have anti-virus or anti-malware protection, making them an easy target for hackers.

According to the FBI, hundreds of thousands of home and office routers have been infected. Talos, the cyber threat wing of tech giant Cisco, identified 500,000 infected devices in at least 54 countries.

Cybersecurity company Symantec compiled the following list of routers most susceptible to the malware:

Linksys E1200

Linksys E2500

Linksys WRVS4400N

Mikrotik RouterOS for Cloud Core Routers: Versions 1016, 1036, and 1072

Netgear DGN2200

Netgear R6400

Netgear R7000

Netgear R8000

Netgear WNR1000

Netgear WNR2000

QNAP TS251

QNAP TS439 Pro

Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

TP-Link R600VPN

The FBI recommends disconnecting your router for 30 seconds before rebooting the device to disrupt VPNFilter, changing the router’s password, and updating any firmware associated with the device.