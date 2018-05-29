Circuit Attorney announces “fair and just resolution of the pending charge” facing Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This may bring an end to the frenzy of court action in at least one case facing Missouri’s Governor. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said she’ll announce tomorrow what sounds like a major plea deal in the computer tampering case. Uncertainty remains in the case that started the controversy.

An open investigation remains into Eric Greitens’ alleged invasion of privacy. That’s the allegation he took a partially nude photo of his mistress without her consent. A Judge appointed a Jackson County prosecutor to look into that case after the St. Louis CAO dropped the criminal charge right before trial. Kim Gardner dropped it after a Judge ordered her to take the stand.

Then there’s the ongoing criminal charge for tampering with computer data. That’s the allegation Greitens used his charity’s donor list to benefit his campaign for Governor.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in part, “I have been in contact with the Governor’s defense team over the past several days. We have reached a fair and just resolution of the pending charges. We will provide more information tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the special prosecutor added, “Specifically regarding any deals we made with Governor Greitens' attorneys, no deals were made by my office. Our review of this case, as I have stated before, will be pursued without fear or favor.”

We may learn tomorrow about what appears to be a deal involving only the computer tampering case. Because a special prosecutor is involved in the privacy invasion case, that investigation is in the court’s hands.