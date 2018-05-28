St. Louis continues to show support months after hurricane devastated Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Puerto Rico continues cleaning up after hurricane Maria destroyed the Island eight months ago. But some St. Louis communities have not given up and are continuing to show their support.

Even in near 100-degree temperatures acrobatic performers with St. Louis’ Circus Harmony had one goal in mind on Monday and that’s to the island.

But in order to get there, they need the funds. Students were seen performing outside of the restaurant, which donated 25 percent of each meal purchased Monday to help the group raise money for their trip. All customers had to say that they support Circus Harmony.

“There’s a social circus in Puerto Rico that was devastated by the hurricane and we’re going to go down and work with them,” said founding director Jessica Hentoff. “And we will be putting together a show with are the social circus children from Puerto Rico and then we are going to tour to different towns that are still recovering.”

The group hopes their presence will provide what they believe, a much-needed distraction.

“Circus is all about joy, hope, inspiration, triumph, and we are going to bring a taste of that,” Hentoff said.

“To come together as communities and to learn from each other and really do amazing things together,” said performer Nathan Dee.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Puerto Rican Society is also continuing its efforts to show their beloved island that it is not forgotten.

On June 2, the organization will partner with the St. Louis Football Club to collect proceeds through ticket purchases.

“There are people still on the countryside that don’t have electricity not have water,” said Angel Recci, president of the St. Louis Puerto Rican Society. “Nobody deserves to live that way, right? So, we have to do whatever it takes to help them.”

The fundraiser will be held at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Missouri at 7:30 p.m. for a night of fun, pro soccer, and giving back to the people of the island.

Game attendees can use promo code: COQUI (not case sensitive) to get a seat in sections 8 & 9.

Cardinals all-star catcher Yadier Molina is also partnering with Cardinal Care on June 14 for a fundraising dinner.