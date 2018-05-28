Presidential Libraries, Museums & More: George H. W. Bush

ST. LOUIS, MO —Reporter Patrick Clark returns for another installment of KPLR’s “Presidential Libraries, Museums and More.” On this episode, we’re Lone Star State-bound with trips to the George Herbert Walker Bush Presidential Library in College Station, TX and the Barbara Bush Branch Library in Spring, TX. We also examine the legacy left behind by the former First Lady, who passed away in April.

We’ll journey to Marshfield, Missouri for the annual “Cherry Blossom Festival” that is perennially attended by descendants of former U.S. Presidents.

Finally, we stop by Grant’s Farm to look at the hand-made “Hardscrabble” log cabin that was built by our 18th President, Ulysses G. Grant.