Tree nearly cuts University City home in half

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - The overnight storm caused close call for a University City man.

A large tree with dry rot around the roots came crashing through his roof.

He says has a medical condition, and normally sleeps on the couch where the tree landed.

But he's been making progress with his rehabilitation, and decided not to sleep there last night.

The tree landed right on that couch.

"Very lucky, very fortunate to be alive, absolutely. That's exactly what's been going through my mind all morning, because when you look at that, it's not something that people pretty well get up the next day and talk about or just even want to be part of," said LB Douglas.

Douglas lives in a subdivision in the northwest part of University City.

He says large trees with dry rot are a common problem in his neighborhood.