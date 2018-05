× Double fatal accident in Sullivan MO

SULLIVAN, MO – The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people died when the driver of the car lost control on State Highway W just east of Twin Springs Road in Sullivan.

The driver went off the side of the road, hit a mailbox, came back across the highway and hit a telephone pole.

It accident happened around 6:30 pm Saturday evening.

Neither the driver nor his passenger was wearing a seatbelt.