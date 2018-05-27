Armed robbery in St. Peters leads to police pursuit and crash in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - An armed robbery in St. Peters leads to a police pursuit and a crash in North St. Louis.

It started at Chuck’s Boots around 5 p.m. Sunday while the store was closing.

Saint Peters police say employees were already starting to lock up when two suspects inside stole an armful of clothes off the rack and tried to leave the store.

“They were actually locked inside the store because the store was closing as normal procedure the store employees locked up the door so no new customers could enter,” says Melissa Doss win St. Peters Police.

That’s when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded that an employee unlock the door. Police say they ran out to a car that was waiting and sped off.

“We were able to find the vehicle and we did pursue the vehicle down Highway 70 where we terminated the pursuit close to the St. Louis County area,” says Doss.

St. Louis County Police later spotted that vehicle near I-270 and attempted a traffic stop. But the vehicle sped off with officers in pursuit to Ferry Street and North Florissant in north St. Louis where it crashed. The three suspects inside are now in police custody.

“At least two of the three parties are at SLU hospital and we will be applying for warrants on them,” says Doss.

A witness tells Fox 2 they had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of the car and that inside there were a bunch of clothes.

St. Peters police say the vehicle is being towed back to their facility so their technicians can process it.

St. Louis County Police later stated that all 3 suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.