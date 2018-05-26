Child in critical condition after being rescued from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Firefighters rescued a child from a burning home in north St. Louis early Saturday.

Three adults and three children were inside the home that caught fire in the 5000 block of Enright Saturday around 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they say thick black smoke and flames were coming from the two-story home. They had to go through a window as they heard residents screaming.

One child was trapped in the burning home and had to be rescued. The 10-year-old child was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

One adult was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire the remains under investigation.