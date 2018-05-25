Volunteers read names of soldiers killed in Korean War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - To some, the Korean War is known as The Forgotten War; for others, it’s memories they will never forget.

“It was a short duration and nobody won and it was an armistice and nobody won,” veteran Mike LeBlanc said.

Though it didn’t end on the best terms, it’s the memory of who lost their lives in the three-year war that veteran LeBlanc says he wants to keep alive.

“Memorial Day for me is those guys right in that book,” LeBlanc said. "That’s why Memorial Day is important."

Keeping up with their tradition, LeBlanc, along with other volunteers, will read the names of more 30,000 U.S. soldiers who gave their lives in the war.

“Our belief is if we say the name loudly, followed by the ring of a bell, that sputter of sound will resonate over the hills and that person will come alive for that short period of time,” he said.

The readings are expected to last about three days in total, with roughly 900 names being called per hour.

This is the second year Larry Nations brought his children out to the readings for Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s very important that my kids, who I brought out, understand those who fought for our freedom that we have here in the country,” Nations said.

Nations said looking beyond the holiday’s food and fun, he wants his children to know the true meaning of why we take a day to recognize those who sacrificed their lives.

“The people who fought and died for us fought so we can have that kind of life and we can do that,” he said. “But I think this is a more important way to remember Memorial Day.”

And as the names continue to be called out, it serves as a reminder of why we must always remember those from the forgotten war.

If anyone wants to come out and read off some names, organizers say you are more welcome.

The location is in Sylvan Springs Park, across the street from Jefferson Barracks National Memorial Park.