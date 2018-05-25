× Two St. Louis police officers involved in accident

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis police officers were involved in an accident late Friday evening in the North Pointe neighborhood.

The accident occurred around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Gladys Avenue. The officers were headed to the scene of a shooting when the accident took place.

One officer made a sharp turn and the second officer struck him in the driver’s side.

The two officers were injured in the accident. One officer declined treatment at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.