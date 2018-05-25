Church hopes to tackle opioid crisis with “Walk N Faith” initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Putting an end to the opioid crisis, one park walk at a time. That’s the goal of The Greater Faithful & True Church in North St. Louis.

Registered nurse Sabrina Davis-Hayes said that she and her pastor husband have launched the initiative “Walk N’ Faith” to help lead the way when it comes to addressing the epidemic.

Davis-Hayes said that the plan is to have one park walk a month in as many local parks as possible until they raise at least $10,000 to begin helping those who are suffering from the crisis.

“These individuals who are suffering throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, need our help,” said Davis-Hayes.

She said through her church she has dealt with people who have either lost loved ones to opioid addiction or someone who is currently suffering.

“People who come to us, their influence is opioids, heroin, cocaine, and they ask for food, they ask for water and money,” she said.

Davis-Hayes said that with the help of her church, she and her husband are reaching out to anyone and everyone in the community who could help put an end to the widespread epidemic.

“Offer one-on-one counseling sessions, as well as restorative dental treatment and the last component to my initiative is that spiritual component to offer free spiritual counseling sessions to everyone,” said Davis-Hayes.

The National Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is doing its part to provide resources that the non-profit origination said could help save many lives, beginning with its “Talk about It” campaign.

“That encourages parents and caregivers to talk to their kids about substance use,” said Stacie Zellin, communications and outreach coordinator. “And we know that parents who can do that can cut their kids’ risk of use in half.”

Davis-Hayes said that she is confident, her faith together with the help of the community, will bring a positive change.

“If we can help each other we will see transformation, reformation,” she said, “we will see these communities changed and we can grab our communities back.”

The walk begins at 10 a.m at Tower Grove Park between Grand and Magnolia Avenues.

A link to the initiative's GoFundMe Page can be found at