Chair of House committee investigating Greitens accuses attorney of lying

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was subpoenaed Friday to testify before a special House committee in Jefferson City on June 4. The governor’s former mistress has been called to testify the following day.

It was another day of raised and angry voices in a hearing room. A committee is investigating a possible invasion of privacy incident involving the governor and his former mistress, as well as accusations that Greitens raised campaign funds illegally.

Michelle Nasser, one of Greitens’ many lawyers, got an earful from committee chairman Jay Barnes concerning evidence the committee had yet to receive from the Greitens’ legal team.

“We have subpoenaed for production of these document Ms. Nasser,” Barnes said. “We have requested for three months.”

Barnes repeatedly accused her law partner, well-known St. Louis attorney Ed Dowd, of lying.

The issue came to light after one representative wanted to introduce a few of the documents the committee had been seeking from Greitens for months. But, the committee wants everything, not just a few pages.

“We have already made, as a committee, the decision we will not accept cherrypicked evidence,” said State Representative Gina Mitten.

Cherry-picking would be selecting the most favorable evidence to make the governor look good.

The committee then took a break. Michelle Nasser left the room upset about Chairman Barnes.

“I thought he was a total bully,” she said. “I was here to observe, not to testify; we have no formal subpoena.”

After the break, Barnes apologized to Nasser. She read a statement from Dowd, saying Greitens’ team thought the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office had sent the committee everything it requested.

That’s when Chairman Barnes again talked about Dowd lying. Nasser defended her co-worker as being one of the most honest men she knows.

In a phone interview, Dowd said he didn’t know if the governor will testify June 4. Dowd said the chairman has allowed the investigation to turn into a farce.

The forensic expert who examined several cell phones including the governor’s phone testified he found no photo of the governor’s former mistress. But because of a number of reasons, it does not mean the photo was never taken.