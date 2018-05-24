Wapelhorst Park renovation sees new features at pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Pool season officially kicks off this weekend. And there was plenty of excitement around the opening of a newly renovated pool at Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles County.

The newly renovated pool is all thanks to money received from Prop P.

On Thursday, the park welcomed back residents and giving them what they requested. They wanted more thrill rides, more slides, some of them taller, a lazy river, the red dumping bucket, and the Boomerango, which is a dual passenger ride.

Last year, people voted to pass a sales tax that would bring in close to $21 million dedicated specifically for parks and stormwater only.