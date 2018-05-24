× St. Louis firefighters rescue kitten that had fallen into sewer

ST. LOUIS – The cliché of a firefighter ascending a ladder to rescue a cat from a tree was turned on its head Thursday when a first responder descended into the sewer to save a kitten.

Great collaboration between agencies to #rescue this small kitten trapped below grade in the sewer system! #YourFireDepartment 🗣 #Stl Humane Society & #STLCity Animal Control pic.twitter.com/fFDBinJ17w — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 24, 2018