St. Louis firefighters rescue kitten that had fallen into sewer

Posted 4:25 pm, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20PM, May 24, 2018

St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS – The cliché of a firefighter ascending a ladder to rescue a cat from a tree was turned on its head Thursday when a first responder descended into the sewer to save a kitten.