St. Louis Fire Department × St. Louis firefighters rescue kitten that had fallen into sewer St. Louis Fire Department ST. LOUIS – The cliché of a firefighter ascending a ladder to rescue a cat from a tree was turned on its head Thursday when a first responder descended into the sewer to save a kitten. Great collaboration between agencies to #rescue this small kitten trapped below grade in the sewer system! #YourFireDepartment 🗣 #Stl Humane Society & #STLCity Animal Control pic.twitter.com/fFDBinJ17w — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 24, 2018 When you’ve just crawled out of the sewer system (post decontamination) and are reunited with the feisty furry feline you just #rescued! #YourFireDepartment #STLCity 🐈 pic.twitter.com/HEpzlZdSDq — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 24, 2018